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ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 79,688,029.84
Countries
Sector(s)
Paraguay : € 79,688,029.84
Energy : € 79,688,029.84
Signature date(s)
11/12/2017 : € 79,688,029.84
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20140563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANDE - TRANSMISSION SYSTEM UPGRADE
ADMINISTRACION NACIONAL DE ELECTRICIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 94 million (EUR 89 million)
USD 195 million (EUR 184 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme which aims to enhance Paraguay's electricity distribution and transmission system in different areas of the country.

The programme will improve the safety and reliability of electricity supply to the population of the concerned areas and also adapt the network to the growing demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, some programme components would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive requiring the competent authority to determine the need for a full environmental impact assessment. The vast majority of the programme components relate to medium or low voltage extensions and reinforcements, works in existing substations, underground high voltage lines and refurbishment, that are expected to have a limited environmental impact. Based on preliminary information and considering the technical characteristics of the programme, none of the programme components are expected to require a full EIA. The main impact that can typically be expected from the proposed activities relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. Environmental & social (E&S) aspects will be reviewed during appraisal to ensure alignment with Bank's E&S requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73558218
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140563
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Paraguay
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
ANDE - TRANSMISSION SYSTEM UPGRADE
Data sheet
ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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