ANDE TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project is an investment programme which aims to enhance Paraguay's electricity distribution and transmission system in different areas of the country.
The programme will improve the safety and reliability of electricity supply to the population of the concerned areas and also adapt the network to the growing demand.
If located in the EU, some programme components would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive requiring the competent authority to determine the need for a full environmental impact assessment. The vast majority of the programme components relate to medium or low voltage extensions and reinforcements, works in existing substations, underground high voltage lines and refurbishment, that are expected to have a limited environmental impact. Based on preliminary information and considering the technical characteristics of the programme, none of the programme components are expected to require a full EIA. The main impact that can typically be expected from the proposed activities relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. Environmental & social (E&S) aspects will be reviewed during appraisal to ensure alignment with Bank's E&S requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.