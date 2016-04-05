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PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL - INterventi di Riqualificazione e sviluppo del Porto della Spezia - Ambito Omogeneo 5, "Marina Della Spezia", e ambito omogeneo 6, "Porto Mercantile".
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2016
20140562
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
AUTORITA PORTUALE DELLA SPEZIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 43 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a sub-operation of the TEN-T medium-sized Italian ports programme loan. The works consist of the rail development within the port as detailed in the port's current master plan.

The project will contribute to the development of a core TEN-T port, promotion of sustainable transport and climate action: improving supply chain efficiency and encouraging transfer of freight from road to railway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project was undertaken and approved as part of the 2006 port master plan. The approval required a number of issues to be investigated further. This work was completed and final approval was granted in April 2015 for the project railway works.

The promoter is a contracting authority, as referred to in Article 8 of Directive 2004/17/EC governing the procurement and procedures for entities operating in the public sector. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project are to be tendered in accordance with this directive, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL - INterventi di Riqualificazione e sviluppo del Porto della Spezia - Ambito Omogeneo 5, "Marina Della Spezia", e ambito omogeneo 6, "Porto Mercantile".
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Related projects
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL - INterventi di Riqualificazione e sviluppo del Porto della Spezia - Ambito Omogeneo 5, "Marina Della Spezia", e ambito omogeneo 6, "Porto Mercantile".
Publication Date
24 May 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65608994
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140562
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66396437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140562
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL - INterventi di Riqualificazione e sviluppo del Porto della Spezia - Ambito Omogeneo 5, "Marina Della Spezia", e ambito omogeneo 6, "Porto Mercantile".
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Data sheet
PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL
Parent project
TEN-T MEDIUM SIZED ITALIAN PORTS PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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