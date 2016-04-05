PORTO DI LA SPEZIA - PL

Summary sheet
The project is a sub-operation of the TEN-T medium-sized Italian ports programme loan. The works consist of the rail development within the port as detailed in the port's current master plan.
The project will contribute to the development of a core TEN-T port, promotion of sustainable transport and climate action: improving supply chain efficiency and encouraging transfer of freight from road to railway.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project was undertaken and approved as part of the 2006 port master plan. The approval required a number of issues to be investigated further. This work was completed and final approval was granted in April 2015 for the project railway works.
The promoter is a contracting authority, as referred to in Article 8 of Directive 2004/17/EC governing the procurement and procedures for entities operating in the public sector. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project are to be tendered in accordance with this directive, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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