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SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 15,700,000
Industry : € 3,925,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 11,775,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2016 : € 3,925,000
26/07/2016 : € 11,775,000
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Attestation de conformité
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES)
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Agrochimique
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Action et Réinstallation
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Engagement, de Consultation et de Communication
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Related press
Senegal: The AfDB, EIB and CASL confirm overall financing of EUR 31.4m for the Compagnie Agricole de Saint-Louis for an integrated rice production project

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2016
20140560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Compagnie Agricole de Saint-Louis du Sénégal
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development of 4,500 ha (gross) irrigated rice plantations and the construction of associated processing and storage facilities near Saint-Louis in Northern Senegal. It will also include an outgrower scheme with local smallholder farmers covering 1,500 ha with whom the project company will establish a contractual production and offtake partnership.

The project will support private investment in the agricultural sector, resulting in economic and social benefits including food security, import substitution, job creation, rural economic growth and strengthening the agricultural product base of Senegal. The project is fully in line with the Senegalese Government’s priorities as emphasised in the “Programme National d’Autosuffisance en Riz (PNAR)”.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves activities to transform the use of marginal and degraded arable and pasture land and constitutes a water irrigation project for agriculture and, if in the EU, would fall under the provisions of Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The project company will be required to ensure compliance of the investment programme with standards established in the EIB environmental and social handbook which is based on the principles of EU legislation. Since some of the project sites are located in the buffer zone south of the Parc National des Oiseaux de Djoudj (PNOD), which is designated a protected area according to the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (RAMSAR), the planned activities in these areas are potentially sensitive and require a comprehensive biodiversity impact analysis.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
18/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Attestation de conformité
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES)
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Agrochimique
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Action et Réinstallation
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Engagement, de Consultation et de Communication
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Other links
Related press
Senegal: The AfDB, EIB and CASL confirm overall financing of EUR 31.4m for the Compagnie Agricole de Saint-Louis for an integrated rice production project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Attestation de conformité
Publication Date
18 Nov 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63092398
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES)
Publication Date
23 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67922109
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Publication Date
23 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67931580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Agrochimique
Publication Date
23 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67934090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Action et Réinstallation
Publication Date
23 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67940571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Engagement, de Consultation et de Communication
Publication Date
23 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67940572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Publication Date
25 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67991014
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140560
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Attestation de conformité
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES)
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Agrochimique
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Action et Réinstallation
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Engagement, de Consultation et de Communication
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Other links
Summary sheet
SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Data sheet
SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE
Related press
Senegal: The AfDB, EIB and CASL confirm overall financing of EUR 31.4m for the Compagnie Agricole de Saint-Louis for an integrated rice production project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Senegal: The AfDB, EIB and CASL confirm overall financing of EUR 31.4m for the Compagnie Agricole de Saint-Louis for an integrated rice production project
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Attestation de conformité
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (PGES)
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan de Gestion Agrochimique
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Action et Réinstallation
Related public register
23/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE - Plan d'Engagement, de Consultation et de Communication
Related public register
25/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SENEGAL RIVER VALLEY RICE

Photogallery

The project encompasses investments to set-up a rice farm and an industrial site with a rice mill and storage facilities
Senegal River Valley Rice
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
The project encompasses investments to set-up a rice farm and an industrial site with a rice mill and storage facilities; Laurent Nicolas, President of CASL
Senegal River Valley Rice
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
The project encompasses investments to set-up a rice farm and an industrial site with a rice mill and storage facilities; Laurent Nicolas, President of CASL
Senegal River Valley Rice
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
The project encompasses investments to set-up a rice farm and an industrial site with a rice mill and storage facilities
Senegal River Valley Rice
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB
The project encompasses investments to set-up a rice farm and an industrial site with a rice mill and storage facilities
Senegal River Valley Rice
Photographer: David Blumenfeld
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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