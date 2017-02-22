LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will contribute to the improvement of the main rural roads in Laos for the purposes of climate resilience and safety.
Rehabilitation of local and district roads, including elevating flood prone road sections, paving road sections with steep slopes and sections passing through large communities, drainage improvement or construction, and slope improvement and stabilization. This is expected to lead to the improvement of climate resilience of the local and district road network in 6 of the 18 provinces of Laos.
The bank will assess the environmental and social (E&S) aspects of the project during appraisal, including environmental impact assessment process and documentation, to ensure adherence to its E&S standards.
The bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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