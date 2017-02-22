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LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lao People's Democratic Rep. : € 25,000,000
Transport : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/04/2019 : € 5,000,000
21/12/2018 : € 20,000,000
(*) Including a € 5,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the ASIAN INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework Executive Summary (ESMF)
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Ethnic groups Policy Framework (EGPF)
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Resettlement Framework Policy (RFP)
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20140548
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAOS CLIMATE RESILIENT ROAD
MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will contribute to the improvement of the main rural roads in Laos for the purposes of climate resilience and safety.

Rehabilitation of local and district roads, including elevating flood prone road sections, paving road sections with steep slopes and sections passing through large communities, drainage improvement or construction, and slope improvement and stabilization. This is expected to lead to the improvement of climate resilience of the local and district road network in 6 of the 18 provinces of Laos.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The bank will assess the environmental and social (E&S) aspects of the project during appraisal, including environmental impact assessment process and documentation, to ensure adherence to its E&S standards.

The bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework Executive Summary (ESMF)
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Ethnic groups Policy Framework (EGPF)
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Resettlement Framework Policy (RFP)
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework Executive Summary (ESMF)
Publication Date
29 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84445775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140548
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Lao People's Democratic Rep.
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Ethnic groups Policy Framework (EGPF)
Publication Date
29 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84449605
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140548
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Lao People's Democratic Rep.
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Resettlement Framework Policy (RFP)
Publication Date
29 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84451728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140548
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Lao People's Democratic Rep.
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77606754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140548
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Lao People's Democratic Rep.
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework Executive Summary (ESMF)
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Ethnic groups Policy Framework (EGPF)
Related public register
29/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS - Resettlement Framework Policy (RFP)
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS
Other links
Summary sheet
LAOS CLIMATE RESILIENT ROAD
Data sheet
LAO RESILIENT RURAL ROADS

Videos

Thumbnail: Getting connected - Laos rural roads
Getting connected - Laos rural roads
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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