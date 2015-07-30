Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 550,357,732.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 550,357,732.5
Energy : € 550,357,732.5
Signature date(s)
6/12/2015 : € 550,357,732.5
Other links
Related public register
08/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
25/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related press
Egypt: new USD 600 million financing to meet energy demand

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2015
20140534
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY HOLDING CO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 600 million (EUR 538 million)
USD 1347 million (EUR 1208 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a 2x900 MW high-efficiency combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) on the site of an existing power plant at Damanhour, in the Nile Delta, 150 km north-west of Cairo.

Reliable, safe and fuel-efficient energy is critical to private sector growth and as such forms a cornerstone in Egypt's strategy for economic growth. The CCGT technology offers lower CO2 emissions compared to other fossil fuel alternatives. The project is in line with Euro-Mediterranean Partnership policy, and with energy efficiency and climate change targets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. The EIA process is ongoing and it is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2015. The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil-fuel-based alternatives.

The project is required to be procured according to the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The procurement process is ongoing.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
08/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
25/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Other links
Related press
Egypt: new USD 600 million financing to meet energy demand

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Publication Date
8 Aug 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60692701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140534
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Publication Date
25 Aug 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60898766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140534
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Publication Date
5 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63868790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140534
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
25/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Data sheet
DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related press
Egypt: new USD 600 million financing to meet energy demand

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: new USD 600 million financing to meet energy demand
Other links
Related public register
08/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
25/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT
Related public register
05/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAMANHOUR CCGT POWER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications