Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Norway : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/10/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY- Plan Description and Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts expansion of Bergen airport

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2015
20140527
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
AVINOR AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 427 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of Bergen-Flesland Airport (Bergen, BGO) in order to cater for future growth in traffic and to improve passenger service standards. The airport, which is the second busiest airport in Norway, is located 19km south of Bergen city centre, on the west Norwegian coast, and handled 6.2 million passengers in 2014.

The project will provide additional terminal infrastructure and will improve the level of service offered by the existing facilities which are operating above capacity and with many of the airport subsystems heavily congested during peak periods. It includes the construction of a new Terminal 3 and its associated airside and landside facilities, including a light rail station that will improve the public transport link between the airport and the city centre.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY- Plan Description and Impact Assessment
23/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Other links
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts expansion of Bergen airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY- Plan Description and Impact Assessment
Publication Date
17 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59793531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140527
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Publication Date
23 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62066072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140527
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88174144
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140527
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Norway
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY- Plan Description and Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Data sheet
BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts expansion of Bergen airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Norway: EIB boosts expansion of Bergen airport
Other links
Related public register
17/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY- Plan Description and Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERGEN AIRPORT NORWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications