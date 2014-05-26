HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II

Summary sheet
Research activities under the 2015-2017 investment programme of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.
The purpose of the project is to co-finance the basic research activities and academic operations of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (HAS). The general administrative and support functions of the academy are not part of the eligible project cost.
The project will finance the fundamental research activities and academic operations of HAS, mainly salaries of research and development (R&D) staff, literature and digital resources. The R&D activities will be carried out in existing facilities using installations already authorised for this purpose, and are not expected to materially change current R&D practices. Such activities create intangible assets (new knowledge and scientific discoveries), which do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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