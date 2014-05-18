MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The fund will finance infrastructure projects in the sectors of energy and power, transportation, environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and telecommunications infrastructure in African countries.
The fund will make 8-10 investments predominantly in greenfield projects, but may also invest in selected secondary projects at the operational stage. The fund will generally seek to acquire significant minority or majority stakes of the junior/equity capital in each project with strong corporate governance rights to be able to monitor and manage project risks.
The fund’s operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.