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MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Sector(s)
Solid waste : € 990,000
Telecom : € 1,500,000
Education : € 1,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 2,010,000
Services : € 2,970,000
Health : € 3,000,000
Transport : € 6,030,000
Energy : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2015 : € 990,000
18/09/2015 : € 1,500,000
18/09/2015 : € 1,500,000
18/09/2015 : € 2,010,000
18/09/2015 : € 2,970,000
18/09/2015 : € 3,000,000
18/09/2015 : € 6,030,000
18/09/2015 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Related press
Meridiam announces EIB participation in its Africa Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2015
20140518
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
MERIDIAM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The fund will finance infrastructure projects in the sectors of energy and power, transportation, environmental infrastructure, social infrastructure and telecommunications infrastructure in African countries.

The fund will make 8-10 investments predominantly in greenfield projects, but may also invest in selected secondary projects at the operational stage. The fund will generally seek to acquire significant minority or majority stakes of the junior/equity capital in each project with strong corporate governance rights to be able to monitor and manage project risks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund’s operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.


The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Other links
Related press
Meridiam announces EIB participation in its Africa Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60230051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140518
Sector(s)
Health
Solid waste
Education
Transport
Energy
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164815005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140518
Sector(s)
Health
Solid waste
Education
Transport
Energy
Telecom
Services
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Data sheet
MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Related press
Meridiam announces EIB participation in its Africa Fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Meridiam announces EIB participation in its Africa Fund
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERIDIAM INFRASTRUCTURE AFRICA FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications