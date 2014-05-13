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PROCREDIT LOAN FOR SME AND OTHER COP OBJECTIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 10,000,000
Moldova : € 10,000,000
North Macedonia : € 10,000,000
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 15,000,000
Georgia : € 15,000,000
Romania : € 20,000,000
Serbia : € 30,000,000
Ukraine : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/01/2018 : € 5,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 10,000,000
11/02/2016 : € 10,000,000
22/12/2017 : € 10,000,000
4/04/2016 : € 10,000,000
14/10/2015 : € 15,000,000
19/10/2017 : € 20,000,000
7/06/2017 : € 30,000,000
26/10/2017 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
Georgia: EIB increases its support to SME and MidCap sector
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Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2015
20140513
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROCREDIT LOAN FOR SME AND PRIORITY PROJECTS II
PROCREDIT BANK SHA (ALBANIA), PROCREDIT BANK DD (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA), PROCREDIT BANK SHA (KOSOVO), PROCREDIT BANK AD BEOGRAD (SERBIA), PROCREDIT BANK AD SKOPJE (FYROM), PROCREDIT BANK (SA) ROMANIA, PROCREDIT BANK (BULGARIA) EAD (BULGARIA), PROCREDIT BANK GEORGIA JSC (GEORGIA), BANCA COMERCIALA PROCREDIT BANK SA (MOLDOVA), PROCREDIT BANK JSC (UKRAINE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for small and medium-sized projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mid-Caps and other private or public sector entities

Financing of small and medium-sized projects carried out by SMEs, Mid-Caps, public sector entities and other beneficiaries in EIB-eligible sectors of the economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary will undertake to promote compliance of the sub-projects with relevant national and EU law as appropriate.

The financial intermediaries will be requested to ensure compliance of sub-projects with EU directives, as and where applicable.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Other links
Related press
Georgia: EIB increases its support to SME and MidCap sector
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB increases its support to SME and MidCap sector
Related press
Romania: EUR 13bn for economic and financial support – the EIB Group celebrates 25 years of operations
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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