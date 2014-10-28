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M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,104,694.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 109,104,694.91
Transport : € 109,104,694.91
Signature date(s)
14/10/2015 : € 109,104,694.91
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related press
Ireland: EUR 110m EIB backing for M11 Gorey to Enniscorthy upgrade

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2015
20140492
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY PPP
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 109 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of about 40 km of new roads. The project is exclusively greenfield. It will include 27 km of standard motorway (M11 route), approximately 0.6 km of Type 3 dual carriageway (N11 route), 4 km of Type 2 dual carriageway (N80 Link route) and 8 kilometres of standard single carriageway (N30 route).

Sustainable transport - urban and inter-urban

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, hence an EIA was done and will be checked during appraisal. In addition the Bank will confirm whether a separate strategic environmental assessment (SEA), in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC, has been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine the project impact. The promoter has advised that the site intersects one Natura 2000 area via a 154m bridge over the river Slaney. Final environmental and planning approval has been given (An Bord Pleanala). These and other aspects will be checked during the appraisal process.

The project is expected to be procured as a public-private partnership (PPP). The PPP company will be responsible for designing, building, financing and operating the investment. The public promoter, the National Roads Authority (NRA), will select the PPP company through an international procurement procedure, which started in July 2013 (with an advertisement in the Official Journal of the EU) and is expected to be completed in May 2015. The procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be determined during the appraisal process.

Related documents
02/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EUR 110m EIB backing for M11 Gorey to Enniscorthy upgrade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Publication Date
2 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56336970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140492
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Publication Date
4 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57314782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140492
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150765779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140492
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY PPP
Data sheet
M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related press
Ireland: EUR 110m EIB backing for M11 Gorey to Enniscorthy upgrade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EUR 110m EIB backing for M11 Gorey to Enniscorthy upgrade
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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