M11 GOREY TO ENNISCORTHY MOTORWAY

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of about 40 km of new roads. The project is exclusively greenfield. It will include 27 km of standard motorway (M11 route), approximately 0.6 km of Type 3 dual carriageway (N11 route), 4 km of Type 2 dual carriageway (N80 Link route) and 8 kilometres of standard single carriageway (N30 route).
Sustainable transport - urban and inter-urban
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, hence an EIA was done and will be checked during appraisal. In addition the Bank will confirm whether a separate strategic environmental assessment (SEA), in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC, has been done for the project. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be examined during appraisal to determine the project impact. The promoter has advised that the site intersects one Natura 2000 area via a 154m bridge over the river Slaney. Final environmental and planning approval has been given (An Bord Pleanala). These and other aspects will be checked during the appraisal process.
The project is expected to be procured as a public-private partnership (PPP). The PPP company will be responsible for designing, building, financing and operating the investment. The public promoter, the National Roads Authority (NRA), will select the PPP company through an international procurement procedure, which started in July 2013 (with an advertisement in the Official Journal of the EU) and is expected to be completed in May 2015. The procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be determined during the appraisal process.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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