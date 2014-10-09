PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of a multi-sector investment programme of the Presov Region in the 2014-2020 EU programming period.
The EIB project will be dedicated to investments in public infrastructure and services included in the region's development plan, mainly roads, education, health, social care and cultural facilities. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the region can maximise utilisation of the EU grant support for the 2014-2020 programming period. Other similar schemes in the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region's own budget would also be eligible.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU . Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The promoter, Presov Region in Slovakia, will be required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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