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PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 30,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Slovakia: EIB continues to support development of the Prešov Region

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20140489
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
PRESOVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of a multi-sector investment programme of the Presov Region in the 2014-2020 EU programming period.

The EIB project will be dedicated to investments in public infrastructure and services included in the region's development plan, mainly roads, education, health, social care and cultural facilities. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the region can maximise utilisation of the EU grant support for the 2014-2020 programming period. Other similar schemes in the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region's own budget would also be eligible.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU . Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, Presov Region in Slovakia, will be required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB continues to support development of the Prešov Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
31 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57267016
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140489
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149830705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140489
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Slovakia: EIB continues to support development of the Prešov Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB continues to support development of the Prešov Region
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRESOV REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications