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GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 133,207,391.79
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 133,207,391.79
Industry : € 133,207,391.79
Signature date(s)
28/05/2015 : € 133,207,391.79
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Second Granulation Line Tarnow
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Construction of the Polyamide (PA6) Plant
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: EIB and EBRD to provide financing for Grupa Azoty’s expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2015
20140486
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments aiming to expand and improve the efficiency of the production cycle in existing fertilisers and chemicals plants

This is an extensive long-term investment programme to modernise and optimise both process and product performance, while enabling more efficient consumption of energy and raw materials. These measures will contribute to strengthening the company’s position, especially on the Polish market, by expanding its product portfolio of fertilisers and plastics to higher value-added products, to adapt to changing demand and become more market-oriented. The project is located in less-developed EU regions, and is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (Economic and Social Cohesion).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Four of the five components fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU; environmental impact assessments (EIA) were requested. The EIA for one component has been established and is currently under public consultation. The EIAs for the 3 other components are still to be established.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Second Granulation Line Tarnow
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Construction of the Polyamide (PA6) Plant
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB and EBRD to provide financing for Grupa Azoty’s expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Second Granulation Line Tarnow
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56491338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
28 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58199131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Construction of the Polyamide (PA6) Plant
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59960393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184774593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140486
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Second Granulation Line Tarnow
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Construction of the Polyamide (PA6) Plant
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: EIB and EBRD to provide financing for Grupa Azoty’s expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB and EBRD to provide financing for Grupa Azoty’s expansion
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Second Granulation Line Tarnow
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MODERNISATION PROGRAMME - Construction of the Polyamide (PA6) Plant
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPA AZOTY MODERNISATION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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