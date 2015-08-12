Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 25,000,000
Solid waste : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource

Summary sheet

Release date
12 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2019
20140483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
REPUBLICA MOLDOVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of solid waste sector projects throughout Moldova, supporting the Waste Management Strategy of the Republic of Moldova 2013-2027.

The project will contribute to the development of environmental infrastructure in the sector of solid waste management and will aim to reduce adverse impacts on the environment and public health from current sub-standard systems and facilities,as well as reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases from dumpsites, thereby diminishing the negative impacts of climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to result in an overall positive impact on the environment and public health, by improving waste collection, treatment and disposal services and facilities in Moldova. The project will also contribute to climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gases emissions from dumpsites and landfills and potentially by diverting biodegradable waste from landfills.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
9 Nov 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62884912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140483
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Skills, knowledge, tools: Solutions for our greatest resource
Other links
Related public register
09/11/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA SOLID WASTE FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications