Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 300,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 20,000,000
30/12/2020 : € 20,000,000
19/12/2016 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and Ukreximbank enhance access to local currency funding for SMEs thanks to EU support

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20140471
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE TRADE SUPPORT FACILITY
Acceptable banks
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to support trade-related advances to selected financial intermediaries to finance eligible trade transactions for their clients acting as exporters or importers

Financing of trade transactions undertaken by private sector companies

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and Ukreximbank enhance access to local currency funding for SMEs thanks to EU support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and Ukreximbank enhance access to local currency funding for SMEs thanks to EU support
Other links

Photogallery

Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Tetiana 2011 is a farming enterprise whose profile includes crop farming, horticulture as well as goat farming. Its brand Zinka is one of the best companies in the goat farming industry in Ukraine owning 2700 goats and producing dozens of varieties of cheese and fermented dairy products and they aim at further enhancing consumer culture in this sector among Ukrainians. The EIB Group financing was used for the payment of taxes and salaries, as well as the purchase of key supplies like fuel and lubricants, crop protection agents, and spare parts.
Ukraine DCFTA Initiative East – Farming enterprise Tetiana 2011
©EIB
Brama Company is the largest Ukrainian manufacturer-exporter of doors to Europe. They are convinced that modern production technologies must exist in harmony with the environment. The EIB Group financing allowed them to buy new equipment, create a new product, a series of enameled door leaves, which have no analogues on the mark.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Brama Company
©EIB
Brama Company is the largest Ukrainian manufacturer-exporter of doors to Europe. They are convinced that modern production technologies must exist in harmony with the environment. The EIB Group financing allowed them to buy new equipment, create a new product, a series of enameled door leaves, which have no analogues on the mark.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Brama Company
©EIB
Brama Company is the largest Ukrainian manufacturer-exporter of doors to Europe. They are convinced that modern production technologies must exist in harmony with the environment. The EIB Group financing allowed them to buy new equipment, create a new product, a series of enameled door leaves, which have no analogues on the mark.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Brama Company
©EIB
Brama Company is the largest Ukrainian manufacturer-exporter of doors to Europe. They are convinced that modern production technologies must exist in harmony with the environment. The EIB Group financing allowed them to buy new equipment, create a new product, a series of enameled door leaves, which have no analogues on the mark.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Brama Company
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Milk Masters Company is a producer of fresh cheeses in Ukraine. They employ over 70 people. The financing from the EIB Group helped to complete the construction of the new factory, launch it in 2019 and to create new job.
UKRAINE DCFTA SUPPORT FACILITY - Milk Master Company
Photographer: no author available
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB
Ukraine DCFTA Support Facility - Loan dedicated to finance eligible trade transactions by SMEs and Mid-Caps acting as exporters or importers in Ukraine
Polissia 2002 Saw Mill
Photographer: Nicholas Lapite
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications