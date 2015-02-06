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JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 165,631,469.98
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 165,631,469.98
Industry : € 165,631,469.98
Signature date(s)
12/06/2015 : € 165,631,469.98
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2015
20140469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of research and development (R&D) activities mainly in the field of emission-control technologies and materials science.

The project concerns the promoter’s research and development operational expenditures in the UK carried out at the promoter’s existing facilities in Sonning Common, Billingham and Royston. The R&D activities will focus on environmental catalysts and technology, process catalysts and technology, fuel cells and batteries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
4 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59535807
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140469
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89012675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140469
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Summary sheet
JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY
Data sheet
JOHNSON MATTHEY ADVANCED MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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