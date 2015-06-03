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INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 300,000,000
Education : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2015 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Related press
EIB and Luxembourg join forces to finance construction and refurbishment of education facilities

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2015
20140468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
MINISTERE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE ET DES INFRASTRUCTURES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 696 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of secondary general and vocational education facilities, as well as the future national library

The aims are to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research in the schools and the library by updating the facilities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the schools as well as wider society in Luxembourg. The new buildings are designed to meet high energy-efficiency standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools and research facilities are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing and waste management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Directive 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Other links
Related press
EIB and Luxembourg join forces to finance construction and refurbishment of education facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Publication Date
3 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61127550
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140468
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151812815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140468
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Other links
Summary sheet
INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Data sheet
INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Related press
EIB and Luxembourg join forces to finance construction and refurbishment of education facilities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and Luxembourg join forces to finance construction and refurbishment of education facilities
Other links
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INFRASTRUCTURE EDUCATION LUXEMBOURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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