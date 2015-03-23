SLOVAKIA TRANSPORT FRAMEWORK FACILITY 2014-2020

Summary sheet
Co-financing of investments in the transport sector under the Integrated Infrastructure operational programme and the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the 2014-2020 period.
The project will co-finance schemes of the operational programmes for Transport under the Slovak Partnership Agreement 2014-2020. The operation will support Slovakia's priority investments in the transport sector. Most of the Slovak territory is classified as “less developed regions” eligible for European structural and investment funds (ESIF) in 2014-2020, thus is eligible under the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. The exception is the Bratislava region which is classified as a more developed region. The project is therefore in large eligible under Article 309 point (a): projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c): common interest.
Strategic environmental assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The SEA related to the Transport operational programme will be assessed during the appraisal of the structural programme loan (SPL). The environmental impact and compliance of each scheme with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be assessed for each scheme to be financed by the proposed SPL. The Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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