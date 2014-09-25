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SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Education : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2014 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2014
20140454
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
LANDESHAUPTSTADT POTSDAM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

New construction of primary and secondary schools, including sports facilities, in the city of Potsdam.

The project concerns the construction of three new primary schools and three new secondary schools, the extension and transformation of an existing secondary school and the rehabilitation, extension and new construction of several school sports facilities in the city of Potsdam, the capital of the German Region (Land) of Brandenburg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The public building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy efficiency of the facilities and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC, amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57254623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140454
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165097306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140454
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Other links
Summary sheet
SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM
Data sheet
SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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