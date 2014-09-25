SCHULBAUPROGRAMM POTSDAM

Summary sheet
New construction of primary and secondary schools, including sports facilities, in the city of Potsdam.
The project concerns the construction of three new primary schools and three new secondary schools, the extension and transformation of an existing secondary school and the rehabilitation, extension and new construction of several school sports facilities in the city of Potsdam, the capital of the German Region (Land) of Brandenburg.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The public building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The energy efficiency of the facilities and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC, amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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Documents
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