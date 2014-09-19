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FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2014
20140441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A project in support of investments necessary to repair damage caused by the severe floods of 2013 in the federal state of Saxony. Financing of the repair works is structured in a form of a fund; the EIB loan will complement this scheme, carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB).

This EIB-funded operation focuses on restoration and reconstruction of fundamental public and private infrastructure in Saxony, while taking into account planned flood protection measures in Saxony. The investment programme seeks to re-establish the conditions for economic growth and sustainable development, and to support social cohesion and job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Germany, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will take into account the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal, as well as compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the EU Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55882140
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140441
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Other links
Summary sheet
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN
Data sheet
FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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