FLUTKATASTROPHE - WIEDERAUFBAU SACHSEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
A project in support of investments necessary to repair damage caused by the severe floods of 2013 in the federal state of Saxony. Financing of the repair works is structured in a form of a fund; the EIB loan will complement this scheme, carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB).
This EIB-funded operation focuses on restoration and reconstruction of fundamental public and private infrastructure in Saxony, while taking into account planned flood protection measures in Saxony. The investment programme seeks to re-establish the conditions for economic growth and sustainable development, and to support social cohesion and job creation.
Germany, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will take into account the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal, as well as compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the EU Flood Directive 2007/60/EC. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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