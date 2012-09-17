EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

ELI is a new research infrastructure (RI) of pan-European interest and part of the European ESFRI Roadmap. It is a laser facility that aims to host some of the most intense lasers worldwide, apply the new generation of high-power lasers in the field of fundamental and applied research of interaction of ultra-intense radiation, develop new interdisciplinary research opportunities with light from these lasers and secondary radiation derived from them, and make them available to an international scientific user community. Host countries will be Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania.



In Hungary, the ELI-ALPS research equipment to be built in Szeged will be dedicated to extremely fast dynamics by taking snap-shots in the attosecond (1 as = 10-18 s) scale of the electron dynamics in atoms, molecules, plasmas and solids. Such extremely short pulses are necessary for observing elementary processes in atoms and molecules, as well as to reveal physical events of light-matter interactions on the surfaces of solids. It will also pursue research in ultrahigh-intensity laser.