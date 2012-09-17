EXTREME LIGHT INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
Implementation of the ELI laser research center in Hungary.
ELI is a new research infrastructure (RI) of pan-European interest and part of the European ESFRI Roadmap. It is a laser facility that aims to host some of the most intense lasers worldwide, apply the new generation of high-power lasers in the field of fundamental and applied research of interaction of ultra-intense radiation, develop new interdisciplinary research opportunities with light from these lasers and secondary radiation derived from them, and make them available to an international scientific user community. Host countries will be Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania.
In Hungary, the ELI-ALPS research equipment to be built in Szeged will be dedicated to extremely fast dynamics by taking snap-shots in the attosecond (1 as = 10-18 s) scale of the electron dynamics in atoms, molecules, plasmas and solids. Such extremely short pulses are necessary for observing elementary processes in atoms and molecules, as well as to reveal physical events of light-matter interactions on the surfaces of solids. It will also pursue research in ultrahigh-intensity laser.
The project is covered by Annex II of the Council Directive 85/337/EEC on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The expert authorities did not raise objections against the development and decided (Decision 87.092-2-13/2012 dated 17.09.2012) after conclusion of the screening that the planned project does not have significant impacts and that no EIA is necessary. The authorities responsible for monitoring the Natura 2000 site declared that they do not expect the construction and operation of the facility to have any effect on sites in the vicinity of the project.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
"InnovFin - EU Finance for Innovators" is an innovative credit-risk-sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group. It aims to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments
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