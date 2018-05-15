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PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2019 : € 140,000,000
22/05/2019 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2019
20140436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1080 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation of the Poznan-Szczecin (195 km) section of railway line E59, part of the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Baltic-Adriatic corridor.

The project, which is a continuation of the line works started several years ago in the southern sections, will upgrade the line to up to 160 km/h for passenger and 100-120 km/h for freight trains, modernise the energy supply and signalling systems. The objective is to increase the quality of rail services in view of encouraging travel by rail and thus enhance sustainable transport in Poland , in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Publication Date
21 Nov 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77104053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140436
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86347019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140436
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN
Data sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 POZNAN - SZCZECIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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