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PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2015
20140433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK RAIL MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the railway line between Warsaw and Poznan, forming 235 km of the core TEN-T network in Poland

The project will complement the modernisation of the line that has been ongoing over the past decade. With the exception of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) implementation, which will be the subject of a separate project, the project will bring the section into conformity with the requirements applicable to the TEN-T core network. In particular, the works will include removing some speed limitations, improving drainage, increasing the capacity of the electrical energy supply system, modernisation of signalling systems and improvements to accessibility of the stations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and was screened in. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Publication Date
28 Aug 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61013447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58942446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK RAIL MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ
Data sheet
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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