PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E20 SOCHACZEW SWARZEDZ

Summary sheet
Modernisation of the railway line between Warsaw and Poznan, forming 235 km of the core TEN-T network in Poland
The project will complement the modernisation of the line that has been ongoing over the past decade. With the exception of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) implementation, which will be the subject of a separate project, the project will bring the section into conformity with the requirements applicable to the TEN-T core network. In particular, the works will include removing some speed limitations, improving drainage, increasing the capacity of the electrical energy supply system, modernisation of signalling systems and improvements to accessibility of the stations.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and was screened in. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.
The promoter is a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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