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KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2018
20140408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION
ISAVIA OHF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 492 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion and upgrade of Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in order to cater for future growth in traffic and to improve passenger service standards. The airport, which is the main gateway to Iceland, is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, 50 km southwest of Reykjavík, and handled 6.8 million passengers in 2016.

The project will provide additional terminal, airside and landside capacity and will improve the level of service offered by the existing facilities, which are operating above capacity during peak periods. It includes the extension of the south terminal, the upgrade of the baggage handling system, the runways' renewal and construction of additional taxiways and rapid exit taxiways (RETs), new remote stands, the relocation of the main access road and various other associated investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project this of type would normally be classified under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been implemented in Iceland via the EEA Agreement. This means that the project is subject to screening by the competent authority which decides whether it should be subject to an EIA or not. Alignment with this and other national and relevant EU(EEA) environmental legislation and the status of planning permission or any other pre-development consents will be reviewed and assessed during the appraisal.

All contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU (European Economic Area) procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2014/25/EU, with publication of tender notices as and where required.

Related documents
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION
Publication Date
23 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75532379
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140408
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION
Data sheet
KEFLAVIK AIRPORT EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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