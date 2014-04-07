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EUROFIDEME3 FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2014 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Enclave wind farm
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Parc éolien d'Adriers
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME3 FUND
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 40m in Mirova's third renewable energy fund

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20140407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mirova Eurofideme 3
MIROVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An infrastructure fund dedicated to renewable energy projects in Europe.

The Fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in EU to 20% by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund (onshore wind farms, solar PV, biomass, hydro and geothermal) are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The promoter’s capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives. Most, if not all, projects financed by the Fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Enclave wind farm
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Parc éolien d'Adriers
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME3 FUND
Other links
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 40m in Mirova's third renewable energy fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57316742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Enclave wind farm
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62651228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Parc éolien d'Adriers
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62685430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME3 FUND
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152347176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Enclave wind farm
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Parc éolien d'Adriers
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME3 FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
Mirova Eurofideme 3
Data sheet
EUROFIDEME3 FUND
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 40m in Mirova's third renewable energy fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 40m in Mirova's third renewable energy fund
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Enclave wind farm
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Mirova Eurofideme 3 - Parc éolien d'Adriers
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME3 FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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