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BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Services : € 5,000,000
Solid waste : € 5,100,000
Composite infrastructure : € 16,000,000
Urban development : € 24,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 24,900,000
Energy : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2015 : € 5,000,000
29/12/2015 : € 5,100,000
29/12/2015 : € 16,000,000
29/12/2015 : € 24,000,000
29/12/2015 : € 24,900,000
29/12/2015 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2015
20140401
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
MUNICIPALITY OF BUDAPEST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1097 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the city of Budapest within its Integrated Urban Development Strategy, mainly in the field of solid waste, water, energy efficiency and rehabilitation of public areas and possibly also other sectors.

The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructure is a pre-condition for the City's continuing economic development and a prerequisite to increase its attractiveness to investors. The project should simultaneously improve the quality of life of its citizens, upgrade the urban environment and help realise the value of existing resources such as cultural and historical attractions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/E2011/92/EC, as amended. If any scheme were to have a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national or regional legislation.

Comments

-

Related documents
27/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
27 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62679799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140401
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Composite infrastructure
Urban development
Energy
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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