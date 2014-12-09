PETLIM PORT

Summary sheet
The construction of a container port in the Aliaga district of the Izmir province on the Aegean coast of Turkey.
The project will support maritime freight transport as an alternative to other transport modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability as well as to climate change mitigation. Additionally, as Turkey is a pre-accession country, the project contributes to the EIB's cohesion priority objectives.
The project has been subject to full environmental and social impact assessments (ESIA). The project’s compliance with relevant legislation including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
The "Proposed EIB finance" and the "Total project cost" figures provided below in both EUR and USD represent initial EIB estimates of maximum amounts and are subject to verification during appraisal. As such, the final amounts may vary.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.