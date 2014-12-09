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PETLIM PORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,009,626.32
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 70,009,626.32
Transport : € 70,009,626.32
Signature date(s)
6/05/2016 : € 70,009,626.32
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PETLIM PORT - Petlim Container Terminal Project
Related public register
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETLIM PORT
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETLIM PORT

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2016
20140377
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PETLIM PORT
PETLIM LIMANCILIK TICARET AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 80 million (EUR 70 million)
USD 268 million (EUR 235 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of a container port in the Aliaga district of the Izmir province on the Aegean coast of Turkey.

The project will support maritime freight transport as an alternative to other transport modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability as well as to climate change mitigation. Additionally, as Turkey is a pre-accession country, the project contributes to the EIB's cohesion priority objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to full environmental and social impact assessments (ESIA). The project’s compliance with relevant legislation including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The "Proposed EIB finance" and the "Total project cost" figures provided below in both EUR and USD represent initial EIB estimates of maximum amounts and are subject to verification during appraisal. As such, the final amounts may vary.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PETLIM PORT - Petlim Container Terminal Project
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETLIM PORT
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETLIM PORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PETLIM PORT - Petlim Container Terminal Project
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56963347
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140377
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETLIM PORT
Publication Date
17 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57923358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140377
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETLIM PORT
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123704309
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140377
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PETLIM PORT - Petlim Container Terminal Project
Related public register
17/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETLIM PORT
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETLIM PORT
Other links
Summary sheet
PETLIM PORT
Data sheet
PETLIM PORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications