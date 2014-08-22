SAPEC AGRO RDI

Summary sheet
TRADE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL SA
Funding the Sapec Group investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) related to the research, development and registration of plant protection products for agricultural use covering the period from 2014 to 2019.
To promote private sector and competitive innovation; maintain existing employment and generate new positions; launch of new products addressing farmers' needs and with an environmental and toxicological profile which will be fully compliant with the demanding regulatory framework in the EU.
The investment program foresees capital investments at the existing production sites of the Promoter to incorporate process innovations and modifications required for the production of the new products. These modifications to permitted industrial chemistry complexes could potentially fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance of the different components of the proposed RDI investment programme with relevant EU legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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