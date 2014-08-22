Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAPEC AGRO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 6,500,000
Portugal : € 18,500,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2015 : € 6,500,000
10/07/2015 : € 18,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAPEC AGRO RDI
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 25 million to Sapec Agro and Tradecorp International for RDI programme

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2015
20140351
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAPEC AGRO RDI
SAPEC - AGRO SA
TRADE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Funding the Sapec Group investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) related to the research, development and registration of plant protection products for agricultural use covering the period from 2014 to 2019.

To promote private sector and competitive innovation; maintain existing employment and generate new positions; launch of new products addressing farmers' needs and with an environmental and toxicological profile which will be fully compliant with the demanding regulatory framework in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment program foresees capital investments at the existing production sites of the Promoter to incorporate process innovations and modifications required for the production of the new products. These modifications to permitted industrial chemistry complexes could potentially fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance of the different components of the proposed RDI investment programme with relevant EU legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAPEC AGRO RDI
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 25 million to Sapec Agro and Tradecorp International for RDI programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAPEC AGRO RDI
Publication Date
21 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58542928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140351
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAPEC AGRO RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SAPEC AGRO RDI
Data sheet
SAPEC AGRO RDI
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 25 million to Sapec Agro and Tradecorp International for RDI programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB lends EUR 25 million to Sapec Agro and Tradecorp International for RDI programme
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAPEC AGRO RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications