A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP

Summary sheet
The project concerns the widening of a 29.2km A-7 motorway section in Lower Saxony between Salzgitter and Göttingen from 2x2 to 2x3 lanes. The project also includes the maintenance and operation of the total 71.6 km long section between Salzgitter and Göttingen.
The main project economic benefits will stem from reduced travel times and improved road safety thanks to enhanced road capacity. Likewise vehicle operating costs for road users are expected to decrease.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directives 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The project is being procured in accordance with Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC through a negotiated procedure after pre-qualification, with international publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU). The contract notice was published on the 11th April 2014, ref 2014/S 72-123291.
The project cost is not disclosed as it is subject to an ongoing European wide tender procedure.
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