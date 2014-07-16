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A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 184,900,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 184,900,000
Transport : € 184,900,000
Signature date(s)
11/04/2017 : € 184,900,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Echte to South AS Northeim Nord
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Seesen to South AS Echte
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Northeim Nord to North AS Nörten-Hardenberg
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Related press
Germany: EIB and international consortium finance construction of a section of the A7 motorway

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/04/2017
20140344
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 213 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the widening of a 29.2km A-7 motorway section in Lower Saxony between Salzgitter and Göttingen from 2x2 to 2x3 lanes. The project also includes the maintenance and operation of the total 71.6 km long section between Salzgitter and Göttingen.

The main project economic benefits will stem from reduced travel times and improved road safety thanks to enhanced road capacity. Likewise vehicle operating costs for road users are expected to decrease.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directives 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is being procured in accordance with Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC through a negotiated procedure after pre-qualification, with international publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU). The contract notice was published on the 11th April 2014, ref 2014/S 72-123291.

Comments

The project cost is not disclosed as it is subject to an ongoing European wide tender procedure.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Echte to South AS Northeim Nord
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Seesen to South AS Echte
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Northeim Nord to North AS Nörten-Hardenberg
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB and international consortium finance construction of a section of the A7 motorway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Echte to South AS Northeim Nord
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54354919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140344
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Seesen to South AS Echte
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54359205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140344
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Northeim Nord to North AS Nörten-Hardenberg
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54359304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140344
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55587213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140344
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256503221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140344
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Echte to South AS Northeim Nord
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Seesen to South AS Echte
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Northeim Nord to North AS Nörten-Hardenberg
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Data sheet
A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Related press
Germany: EIB and international consortium finance construction of a section of the A7 motorway

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB and international consortium finance construction of a section of the A7 motorway
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Echte to South AS Northeim Nord
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Seesen to South AS Echte
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP - South AS Northeim Nord to North AS Nörten-Hardenberg
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A7 SALZGITTER-GOETTINGEN PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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