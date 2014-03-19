SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet
The project comprises the purchase of new rolling stock - buses and tramcars - which will be brought into operation. In addition, the project provides for the development of Sofia Municipality's traffic management system. The project is to be co-financed by EU funds under the Operational Programme Environment and by the promoter's own resources.
The project aims to improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and would increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Sofia. It would thus contribute to reducing reliance on private cars as well as the negative impact of transport on the environment. The new buses and trams will use technologically advanced engines that would enable an increase in energy efficiency and a reduction in noise and vibration.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high-performance new trams and buses. This aspect will be further evaluated at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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