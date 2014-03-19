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SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/01/2015 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2015
20140319
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the purchase of new rolling stock - buses and tramcars - which will be brought into operation. In addition, the project provides for the development of Sofia Municipality's traffic management system. The project is to be co-financed by EU funds under the Operational Programme Environment and by the promoter's own resources.

The project aims to improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and would increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Sofia. It would thus contribute to reducing reliance on private cars as well as the negative impact of transport on the environment. The new buses and trams will use technologically advanced engines that would enable an increase in energy efficiency and a reduction in noise and vibration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high-performance new trams and buses. This aspect will be further evaluated at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57255579
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140319
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
12 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131833127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140319
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL
Data sheet
SOFIA TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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