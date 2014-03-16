APRR MODERNISATION ET SECURITE II

Summary sheet
The project consists of elements of the scheduled 2014-2018 investment programme under the State concession.
The majority of the benefits of the project are expected to be improvements in environment and in traffic fluidity and management, leading to reduced congestion. In addition, most of the planned investments are located on the TEN-T.
The project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, except for the new link between A89 and A6 which falls under Annex I. Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directives 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC]) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. It should be noted that since 2007, tender procedures for works, services and supplies by motorway concessionaires in France are defined in line with the relevant EU Directives transposed in French law. These procedures have been included in APRR and AREA concession contracts. Compliance with the Directive on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure (to be approved in 2014) will also be verified at appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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