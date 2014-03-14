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SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2014
20140314
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Società Metropolitana Acque Torino S.p.A. (SMAT)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 226 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project regards the investment programmes of SMAT’s water and wastewater operations as defined by the master plan for its service area in the Province of Turin in the Piedmont Region.

The project will help to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation. The project will therefore contribute to improving the quality of life of the inhabitants and the quality of the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts on the water and wastewater services in line with the standards mandated by the Urban Wastewater Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56461116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140314
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94531657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140314
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Other links
Summary sheet
SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III
Data sheet
SETTORE IDRICO TORINO III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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