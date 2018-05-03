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JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 61,159,800
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 61,159,800
Water, sewerage : € 61,159,800
Signature date(s)
7/10/2020 : € 26,159,800
9/12/2019 : € 35,000,000
(*) Including a € 26,159,800 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation des Populations (CPRP)
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Related press
Madagascar: EU provides €35 million loan and €30 million grant to Republic of Madagascar for JIRAMA Water III - Prioritaire water supply project
Related story
Waterworks: Who gains from improving access?

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2019
20140271
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
JIRO SY RANO MALAGASY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 61 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Le projet concerne l'alimentation en eau potable d'Antananarivo, la capitale de Madagascar. Le projet consiste en l'augmentation de la capacité de production des usines d'eau potable, des ouvrages de transfert et du réseau de distribution ainsi que du remplacement de conduites vétustes. Le projet desservira environ 1 250 000 habitants.

En ameliorant l'accès à l'eau potable et en augmentant la qualité et l'éfficacité du service, le projet aura un impact social et sanitaire benéfique pour la population, en particulier pour la frange vulnerable à bas revenus (avec une baisse de la mortalité infantile). Le projet contribuera également in fine à accroître la productivité du travail ainsi que la cohesion sociale et une croissance économique inclusive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet sera bénéfique pour la santé publique et l'environnement. La Banque va s'assurer que les composantes du projet fassent l'objet d'une vérification préliminaire et de la délimitation du champ d'évaluation en ligne avec les procédures de la Banque. Les aspects liés à l'adaptation au changement climatique seront examinés lors de l'instruction du projet.

La Banque exigera que le promoteur s'assure que la mise en oeuvre du projet est réalisée conformément au Guide de Passation de Marché de la Banque.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+

Related documents
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
10/12/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation des Populations (CPRP)
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Other links
Related press
Madagascar: EU provides €35 million loan and €30 million grant to Republic of Madagascar for JIRAMA Water III - Prioritaire water supply project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94449646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140271
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation des Populations (CPRP)
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125301275
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140271
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125304410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140271
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation des Populations (CPRP)
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Other links
Summary sheet
JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Data sheet
JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Related press
Madagascar: EU provides €35 million loan and €30 million grant to Republic of Madagascar for JIRAMA Water III - Prioritaire water supply project
Related story
Waterworks: Who gains from improving access?

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Madagascar: EU provides €35 million loan and €30 million grant to Republic of Madagascar for JIRAMA Water III - Prioritaire water supply project
Related story
Waterworks: Who gains from improving access?
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation des Populations (CPRP)
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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