JIRAMA WATER III - PRIORITAIRE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet concerne l'alimentation en eau potable d'Antananarivo, la capitale de Madagascar. Le projet consiste en l'augmentation de la capacité de production des usines d'eau potable, des ouvrages de transfert et du réseau de distribution ainsi que du remplacement de conduites vétustes. Le projet desservira environ 1 250 000 habitants.
En ameliorant l'accès à l'eau potable et en augmentant la qualité et l'éfficacité du service, le projet aura un impact social et sanitaire benéfique pour la population, en particulier pour la frange vulnerable à bas revenus (avec une baisse de la mortalité infantile). Le projet contribuera également in fine à accroître la productivité du travail ainsi que la cohesion sociale et une croissance économique inclusive.
Le projet sera bénéfique pour la santé publique et l'environnement. La Banque va s'assurer que les composantes du projet fassent l'objet d'une vérification préliminaire et de la délimitation du champ d'évaluation en ligne avec les procédures de la Banque. Les aspects liés à l'adaptation au changement climatique seront examinés lors de l'instruction du projet.
La Banque exigera que le promoteur s'assure que la mise en oeuvre du projet est réalisée conformément au Guide de Passation de Marché de la Banque.
Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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