BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's R&D activities in the period 2014-2016 in the field of steel wire transformation and coatings.
The project comprises the promoter’s European expenditures in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of (i) advanced metal transformation, (ii) advanced materials and (iii) coatings. The main project deliverables include new material, improved manufacturing processes and equipment to differentiate and provide more value to customers and to cope with competition from rival materials and substitutive products. The project will be carried out in the promoter’s R&D centre in Belgium and in cooperation with research institutes and suppliers in the EU. The project’s economic life is estimated at 8 years.
The project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project and therefore the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2011/92/EU is unlikely. The Bank’s services will however verify the environmental details as part of their due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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