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BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/03/2015 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Bekaert’s technological leadership

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/03/2015
20140270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
BEKAERT NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 166 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's R&D activities in the period 2014-2016 in the field of steel wire transformation and coatings.

The project comprises the promoter’s European expenditures in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of (i) advanced metal transformation, (ii) advanced materials and (iii) coatings. The main project deliverables include new material, improved manufacturing processes and equipment to differentiate and provide more value to customers and to cope with competition from rival materials and substitutive products. The project will be carried out in the promoter’s R&D centre in Belgium and in cooperation with research institutes and suppliers in the EU. The project’s economic life is estimated at 8 years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project and therefore the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2011/92/EU is unlikely. The Bank’s services will however verify the environmental details as part of their due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Bekaert’s technological leadership

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Publication Date
17 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55889902
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140270
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75503135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140270
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Other links
Summary sheet
BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Data sheet
BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Bekaert’s technological leadership

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Bekaert’s technological leadership
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BEKAERT R&D PROGRAMME 2014-2016

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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