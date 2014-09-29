A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Summary sheet
Construction of a motorway section between Pyrzowice and Czestochowa in south central Poland.
The project concerns the construction of about 57 km of 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment, between Rzasawa and Pyrzowice junctions, in south central Poland. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Czestochowa, a city of about 250,000 inhabitants. The project complements the two existing EIB operations, Poland Motorways II and A1 Strykow - Pyrzowice TEN-T.
The project involves the construction of a new motorway in a rural and suburban environment. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Slaskie Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive Environmental Decision in February 2009, after which four supplemental EIAs were performed at the building permit stage in 2013. The project is situated in the vicinity of several Natura 2000 areas, the closest of which are the following: Meadows in Walaszczyki (PLH240028); Poczesna meadow land near Czestochowa (PLH240030); and Bog Bruch near Pyrzowice (PLH240035). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment operational programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment will be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.