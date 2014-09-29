A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

The project involves the construction of a new motorway in a rural and suburban environment. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Slaskie Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive Environmental Decision in February 2009, after which four supplemental EIAs were performed at the building permit stage in 2013. The project is situated in the vicinity of several Natura 2000 areas, the closest of which are the following: Meadows in Walaszczyki (PLH240028); Poczesna meadow land near Czestochowa (PLH240030); and Bog Bruch near Pyrzowice (PLH240035). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment operational programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment will be further reviewed during appraisal.