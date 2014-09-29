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A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2014
20140268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 702 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a motorway section between Pyrzowice and Czestochowa in south central Poland.

The project concerns the construction of about 57 km of 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment, between Rzasawa and Pyrzowice junctions, in south central Poland. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Czestochowa, a city of about 250,000 inhabitants. The project complements the two existing EIB operations, Poland Motorways II and A1 Strykow - Pyrzowice TEN-T.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves the construction of a new motorway in a rural and suburban environment. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Slaskie Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive Environmental Decision in February 2009, after which four supplemental EIAs were performed at the building permit stage in 2013. The project is situated in the vicinity of several Natura 2000 areas, the closest of which are the following: Meadows in Walaszczyki (PLH240028); Poczesna meadow land near Czestochowa (PLH240030); and Bog Bruch near Pyrzowice (PLH240035). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment operational programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55884800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56013583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56018399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56013586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56015815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56018936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158657420
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140268
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Other links
Summary sheet
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Data sheet
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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