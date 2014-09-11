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ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 275,000,000
Transport : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2021 : € 95,000,000
26/06/2015 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Utrera-Aeropuerto de Jerez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vilagarcía-Padrón
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vigo-Pontevedra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Redondela-Santiago A Coruña
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Valladolid-Burgos
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Pontevedra - Portela
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

Summary sheet

Release date
11 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2015
20140262
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Kingdom of Spain, through the Ministry of Public Works and Transport
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 370 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Installation of command control and signalling equipment, in particular deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and, as a fall-back solution, of the Spanish Railway Signalling System (ASFA, class B system) on several high-speed and conventional rail lines in Spain.

Improving safety features in several sections of both conventional and high-speed lines in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of works that in principle do not fall under the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU; the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) will however be assessed during appraisal. The Bank will also analyse whether the project falls within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC. Compliance with Directives 92/43/EEC (the Habitats Directive) and 2009/147/EC (the Birds Directive) will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC, amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Utrera-Aeropuerto de Jerez
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vilagarcía-Padrón
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vigo-Pontevedra
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Redondela-Santiago A Coruña
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Valladolid-Burgos
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Pontevedra - Portela
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Utrera-Aeropuerto de Jerez
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58472361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vilagarcía-Padrón
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58474335
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vigo-Pontevedra
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58475710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Redondela-Santiago A Coruña
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58476547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Valladolid-Burgos
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58481822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Pontevedra - Portela
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58484151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60333644
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140262
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Utrera-Aeropuerto de Jerez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vilagarcía-Padrón
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vigo-Pontevedra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Redondela-Santiago A Coruña
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Valladolid-Burgos
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Pontevedra - Portela
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB loans for rail safety installations and port facilities
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Utrera-Aeropuerto de Jerez
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vilagarcía-Padrón
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Vigo-Pontevedra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Redondela-Santiago A Coruña
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Valladolid-Burgos
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE - Pontevedra - Portela
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERTMS & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications