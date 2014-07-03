BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS

Summary sheet
Construction of a new urban campus for Bocconi University. The project will also cover student scholarships and other student financial support put in place by the university.
The objectives of the proposed project are: (i) to design and construct a new campus for Bocconi University in Milan and (ii) to provide financial support to students at Bocconi University. Bocconi is a research university of international standing in business, economics, and law. Its research projects are funded by national and supranational institutions.
Universities are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to Urban Development. The Bank’s services will verify the screening decisions taken by the Competent Authority, and will review all environmental aspects including potential impacts on nature conservation sites (ex: Natura 2000) during appraisal. The energy efficiency standards to be achieved by the new buildings will also be examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. However, the promoter is expected to be a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority, implying that there are no public procurement related concerns at the outset.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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