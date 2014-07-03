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BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Education : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20140255
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOCCONI CAMPUS & STUDENT SUPPORT
UNIVERSITA COMMERCIALE LUIGI BOCCONI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new urban campus for Bocconi University. The project will also cover student scholarships and other student financial support put in place by the university.

The objectives of the proposed project are: (i) to design and construct a new campus for Bocconi University in Milan and (ii) to provide financial support to students at Bocconi University. Bocconi is a research university of international standing in business, economics, and law. Its research projects are funded by national and supranational institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to Urban Development. The Bank’s services will verify the screening decisions taken by the Competent Authority, and will review all environmental aspects including potential impacts on nature conservation sites (ex: Natura 2000) during appraisal. The energy efficiency standards to be achieved by the new buildings will also be examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. However, the promoter is expected to be a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority, implying that there are no public procurement related concerns at the outset.

Related documents
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56473360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140255
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134410666
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140255
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS
Other links
Summary sheet
BOCCONI CAMPUS & STUDENT SUPPORT
Data sheet
BOCCONI NEW CAMPUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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