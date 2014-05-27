CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID

Summary sheet
The Project covers a 2014-2018 investment programme for the modernisation and extension of the high voltage electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic.
The programme is expected to enable the promoter to cater for growth demand in specific areas of Czech Republic, improve the safety of the system, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in the Central and Eastern Europe region and maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply.
By their technical characteristics, some programme schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these sub-projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact assessments have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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