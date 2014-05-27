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CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,050,414
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 180,050,414
Energy : € 180,050,414
Signature date(s)
28/11/2014 : € 180,050,414
Other links
Related public register
17/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
05/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of the Czech Republic’s electricity transmission grid

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2014
20140245
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
CEPS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project covers a 2014-2018 investment programme for the modernisation and extension of the high voltage electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic.

The programme is expected to enable the promoter to cater for growth demand in specific areas of Czech Republic, improve the safety of the system, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in the Central and Eastern Europe region and maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics, some programme schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these sub-projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact assessments have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
05/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of the Czech Republic’s electricity transmission grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Publication Date
17 Sep 2014
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54601186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140245
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Publication Date
5 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55885337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140245
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167822912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140245
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
05/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Data sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of the Czech Republic’s electricity transmission grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports upgrade of the Czech Republic’s electricity transmission grid
Other links
Related public register
17/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
05/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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