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ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kosovo* : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2022 : € 38,000,000
8/12/2015 : € 42,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Related press
Kosovo*: EIB and European Commission support railway modernisation with EUR 82 million of initial funding

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2015
20140232
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
INFRASTRUKTURA E HEKURUDHAVE TE KOSOVES - INFRAKOS SHA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 245 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation of 139 km of single track railway from the northern border with Serbia to the southern border with FYROM.

This is a strategic transport project, including TEN-T. Furthermore, the project will contribute to the objective of Economic and Social Cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and would therefore be subject to a screening decision to determine whether an EIA procedure is necessary. The environmental procedure applied on the project as well as its potential for negative social impacts are to be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence. This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
05/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Kosovo*: EIB and European Commission support railway modernisation with EUR 82 million of initial funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57334837
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140232
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126593662
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140232
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Data sheet
ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Related press
Kosovo*: EIB and European Commission support railway modernisation with EUR 82 million of initial funding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kosovo*: EIB and European Commission support railway modernisation with EUR 82 million of initial funding
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 10 RAIL REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications