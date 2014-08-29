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ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kosovo* : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2018 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Update of the Feasibility Study. ESIA and update of the Detailed Design for the construction of the road N9 Prishtinë - Pejë (SEETO Route 6 B), section from Kijevë – Klinë to Zahaq (30KM)
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Action Plan - Kijevo-Zahaq Motorway
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Related press
EIB supports connectivity in Western Balkans

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2018
20140231
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
KOSOVO*
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 168 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 30 km road section of Route 6B between Peja and Kijeve in the west of Kosovo*.

This is a strategic transport project, including Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T). Furthermore, the project will contribute to the objective of economic and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the construction of a new expressway of over 30 km in a largely rural environment (mostly agricultural, some forest). The road follows the Lumebardh River valley and provides access to the National Park Bjeshket e Nemura. If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to an EIA procedure. The procedures for environmental and social assessment are to be reviewed at appraisal stage.

The Bank will require the promoter, a public contracting authority, to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Related documents
25/01/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Update of the Feasibility Study. ESIA and update of the Detailed Design for the construction of the road N9 Prishtinë - Pejë (SEETO Route 6 B), section from Kijevë – Klinë to Zahaq (30KM)
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Action Plan - Kijevo-Zahaq Motorway
03/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
03/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
06/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Other links
Related press
EIB supports connectivity in Western Balkans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Update of the Feasibility Study. ESIA and update of the Detailed Design for the construction of the road N9 Prishtinë - Pejë (SEETO Route 6 B), section from Kijevë – Klinë to Zahaq (30KM)
Publication Date
25 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73299187
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
3 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79458099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Publication Date
16 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52380195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Action Plan - Kijevo-Zahaq Motorway
Publication Date
3 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79460631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Publication Date
3 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79462636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
3 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79464843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Publication Date
6 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126603990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140231
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Kosovo*
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Update of the Feasibility Study. ESIA and update of the Detailed Design for the construction of the road N9 Prishtinë - Pejë (SEETO Route 6 B), section from Kijevë – Klinë to Zahaq (30KM)
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Action Plan - Kijevo-Zahaq Motorway
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Other links
Summary sheet
ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Data sheet
ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Related press
EIB supports connectivity in Western Balkans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports connectivity in Western Balkans
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Update of the Feasibility Study. ESIA and update of the Detailed Design for the construction of the road N9 Prishtinë - Pejë (SEETO Route 6 B), section from Kijevë – Klinë to Zahaq (30KM)
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
16/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Environmental and Social Action Plan - Kijevo-Zahaq Motorway
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/02/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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