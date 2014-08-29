ROUTE 6 ROAD PROJECT KIJEVE TO PEJA

Summary sheet
Construction of a 30 km road section of Route 6B between Peja and Kijeve in the west of Kosovo*.
This is a strategic transport project, including Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T). Furthermore, the project will contribute to the objective of economic and social cohesion.
The project concerns the construction of a new expressway of over 30 km in a largely rural environment (mostly agricultural, some forest). The road follows the Lumebardh River valley and provides access to the National Park Bjeshket e Nemura. If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to an EIA procedure. The procedures for environmental and social assessment are to be reviewed at appraisal stage.
The Bank will require the promoter, a public contracting authority, to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
* This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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