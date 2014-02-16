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EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 10,500,000
Energy : € 19,500,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 10,500,000
14/12/2017 : € 19,500,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2017
20140216
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
STADTWERKE KLAGENFURT AG - The promoter is a local utility and in charge of operating and maintaining these networks.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 72 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter’s investments from 2014 to 2018 in its existing district heat and water grids located in the city of Klagenfurt (Austria). Concerning the district heating component, investments are related to the refurbishment of the district heating system, its expansion to new clients, and a substantial change of heat supply. The latter comprises the following key measures and is expected to lead to a significant increase in renewable energy use (mainly cogeneration based): • Conversion of a large heavy fuel oil fired base load cogeneration plant in the city centre, that is at the end of its technical lifetime, into a 120 MWth natural gas fired plant and peak load boiler; • Installation of a new oil or gas fired reserve and peak load heating plant (presumably around 30 MWth) in the West of the city, including grid connection; and • Installation of a grid connection to a new biomass cogeneration plant (around 50 MWth) in the East of the city which will become the system’s base load heat supplier in future (the biomass cogeneration plant itself is outside the scope of this operation because it will be implemented by a third party based on a long term heat-offtake agreement with the promoter). The water related investments, mainly replacement of distribution pipes, will ensure the efficiency of the distribution system. Other investments in the water treatment system will ensure compliance with European Drinking water standards. The promoter also intends to undertake a cross-border project to reduce water losses in the transmission systems.

The water related investments, mainly replacement of distribution pipes, will ensure the efficiency of the distribution system. Other investments in the water treatment system will ensure compliance with European Drinking water standards. The promoter also intends to undertake a cross-border project to reduce water losses in the transmission systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to the predominantly urban characteristics of the project, environmental impacts are expected to be limited and sites of nature conservation are unlikely to be affected. Parts of the project fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU); therefore, the need for an EIA will be determined by the Competent Authority according to criteria established in Annex III of the Directive. Details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a publicly-owned undertaking. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or Dir 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required

Related documents
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55556107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140216
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130837353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140216
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Other links
Summary sheet
EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT
Data sheet
EFFICIENT UTILITY INFRASTRUCTURE KLAGENFURT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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