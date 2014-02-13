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LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 55,000,000
Industry : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2017 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related press
France: Juncker Plan – EIB finances Latécoère's factory of the future in Toulouse-Montredon

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2017
20140213
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
LATECOERE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a leading Tier-1 supplier of doors, fuselage sections and avionic racks and wiring for commercial aircraft. The project covers the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures for the period 2017-2020, aiming at furthering its product and process innovation related to doors, optical networks, racks and cockpits, cabin infrastructure and video systems. The project also covers the construction of a new advanced manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France. A third component of the project covers the construction of a new assembly plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The RDI activities included in the project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aero-structures and aircraft cabling solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A large portion of the project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. This portion of the project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components that entail fixed capital expenditures for the manufacturing of aircraft components are not mentioned under the EIA Directive and should normally not require an EIA. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any aspect of the new investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Other links
Related press
France: Juncker Plan – EIB finances Latécoère's factory of the future in Toulouse-Montredon

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91629212
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140213
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91627219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140213
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Publication Date
14 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91798872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140213
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Publication Date
28 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165522941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140213
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Data sheet
LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related press
France: Juncker Plan – EIB finances Latécoère's factory of the future in Toulouse-Montredon

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Juncker Plan – EIB finances Latécoère's factory of the future in Toulouse-Montredon
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI - Etude d'impact
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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