LATECOERE AEROSTRUCTURE RDI

Summary sheet
The promoter is a leading Tier-1 supplier of doors, fuselage sections and avionic racks and wiring for commercial aircraft. The project covers the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures for the period 2017-2020, aiming at furthering its product and process innovation related to doors, optical networks, racks and cockpits, cabin infrastructure and video systems. The project also covers the construction of a new advanced manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France. A third component of the project covers the construction of a new assembly plant in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The RDI activities included in the project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of components for aero-structures and aircraft cabling solutions.
A large portion of the project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. This portion of the project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components that entail fixed capital expenditures for the manufacturing of aircraft components are not mentioned under the EIA Directive and should normally not require an EIA. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any aspect of the new investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.