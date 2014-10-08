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ATLAS COPCO RDI III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 120,000,000
Sweden : € 180,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/01/2015 : € 20,000,000
21/01/2015 : € 100,000,000
21/01/2015 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports engineering research with EUR 300m loan to Atlas Copco

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/01/2015
20140197
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATLAS COPCO RDI III
ATLAS COPCO AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 772 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

RDI investments over the 2015-2018 period, for advanced reaseach and development of technologies as well as new innovative products in the areas of compressors, mining and rock excavation and industrial tools.

The project concerns selected areas from the promoter's investments for advanced research and development of technologies, as well as new, innovative products, in compressors, construction and mining & excavation technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not expected to be required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project might however also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports engineering research with EUR 300m loan to Atlas Copco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55872533
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140197
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124076439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140197
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Other links
Summary sheet
ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Data sheet
ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports engineering research with EUR 300m loan to Atlas Copco

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports engineering research with EUR 300m loan to Atlas Copco
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATLAS COPCO RDI III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications