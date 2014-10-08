ATLAS COPCO RDI III

Summary sheet
RDI investments over the 2015-2018 period, for advanced reaseach and development of technologies as well as new innovative products in the areas of compressors, mining and rock excavation and industrial tools.
The project concerns selected areas from the promoter's investments for advanced research and development of technologies, as well as new, innovative products, in compressors, construction and mining & excavation technologies.
The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not expected to be required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project might however also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project's appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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