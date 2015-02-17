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SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2015 : € 10,000,000
7/12/2015 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2015
20140196
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
SEM ENERGIES POSIT'IF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the thermal refurbishment of residential buildings and the use of renewable energies in the region of Ile de France

The works consist mainly of improving the insulation of the buildings and windows as well as renovation of the heat generation and distribution system in the buildings, ventilation systems, and electric appliances which are part of the joint tenancy area (lights, pumps, etc.). The use of renewable energies (e.g. biomass or solar thermal collectors) may also be included in the works. Individual metering is foreseen in certain cases, for users to monitor their consumption.The works will lead to a decrease in energy consumption of the buildings. The performance level targeted is the "BBC Éffinergie Rénovation" label requirements which would correspond to a 50 - 70 % reduction of overall energy consumption of the buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects in built-up urban areas, an EIA, as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Related projects
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Publication Date
1 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63312094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140196
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Data sheet
SEM ENERGIES POSIT-IF ILE DE FRANCE
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings

Videos

Thumbnail: Investing in energy efficiency in the Paris region - Énergies POSIT’IF
Investing in energy efficiency in the Paris region - Énergies POSIT’IF
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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