Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/05/2015 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million under InnovFin to support Ferrer’s RDI activities

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2015
20140192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
GRUPO FERRER INTERNACIONAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 116 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns financing of research and development (R&D) activities in a number of well-defined therapeutic areas.

The project covers the promoter’s research activities in the fields of central nervous system affections, infections and inflammatory diseases, oncology, diagnostics, and development in cardiovascular, respiratory and other therapeutical areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the projects' due diligence.

Related documents
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million under InnovFin to support Ferrer’s RDI activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56474408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140192
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88774052
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140192
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Data sheet
FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million under InnovFin to support Ferrer’s RDI activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million under InnovFin to support Ferrer’s RDI activities
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERRER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications