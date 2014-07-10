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TELECOM MALTA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 20,000,000
Telecom : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/04/2016 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM MALTA
Related press
Malta: EIB provides EUR 20 million to GO for broadband (FTTH and 4G projects)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/04/2016
20140176
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELECOM MALTA
GO PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 67 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in fixed and mobile telecommunication technologies for the period 2014-2016 in Malta.

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Malta to increase the availability and quality of mobile and fixed high speed broadband services based on 3G/UMTS, 4G/LTE, Wifi and FTTH and xDSL technology. Aiming to provide state of the art quadruple play (mobile, fixed, internet and TV) services to its customers, the project also includes the strengthening of the promoter's IT systems and operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Neither the installation of mobile nor fixed telecommunication networks fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. The disturbances during civil works related to the construction of fixed telecommunication systems can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM MALTA
Other links
Related press
Malta: EIB provides EUR 20 million to GO for broadband (FTTH and 4G projects)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA
Publication Date
17 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56609315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140176
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM MALTA
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88605881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140176
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM MALTA
Other links
Summary sheet
TELECOM MALTA
Data sheet
TELECOM MALTA
Related press
Malta: EIB provides EUR 20 million to GO for broadband (FTTH and 4G projects)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malta: EIB provides EUR 20 million to GO for broadband (FTTH and 4G projects)
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELECOM MALTA
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELECOM MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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