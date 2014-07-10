TELECOM MALTA

Summary sheet
Investments in fixed and mobile telecommunication technologies for the period 2014-2016 in Malta.
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Malta to increase the availability and quality of mobile and fixed high speed broadband services based on 3G/UMTS, 4G/LTE, Wifi and FTTH and xDSL technology. Aiming to provide state of the art quadruple play (mobile, fixed, internet and TV) services to its customers, the project also includes the strengthening of the promoter's IT systems and operations.
Neither the installation of mobile nor fixed telecommunication networks fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. The disturbances during civil works related to the construction of fixed telecommunication systems can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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