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AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,654,832.35
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 24,654,832.35
Signature date(s)
26/04/2018 : € 24,654,832.35
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/04/2018
20140159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 179 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A fund contributing to rural development and combating climate change by investing in sustainable forestry.

The fund will invest in sustainable forestry projects, supporting socioeconomic development in rural areas on the one hand, and combating the impact of climate change by protecting soils and sequestering carbon on the other. Specifically, it will invest in timber production and development of local forestry enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

International best practice is expected to be followed by the projects supported by the fund, and it is expected that certification will play an important role in ensuring their environmental and social sustainability. Concessions over high-conservation-value natural forests in tropical areas are excluded from the scope of the fund. The fund will support sustainable forestry in several countries where levels of deforestation and forest degradation remain high, and it offers important socioeconomic, environmental and climate action benefits, including improved greenhouse gas sequestration, soil protection and strengthening of supply of a range of raw materials.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60220668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140159
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - East Africa
Regional - Central Africa
Regional - Southern Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II
Data sheet
AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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