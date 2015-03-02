AFRICA SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
A fund contributing to rural development and combating climate change by investing in sustainable forestry.
The fund will invest in sustainable forestry projects, supporting socioeconomic development in rural areas on the one hand, and combating the impact of climate change by protecting soils and sequestering carbon on the other. Specifically, it will invest in timber production and development of local forestry enterprises.
International best practice is expected to be followed by the projects supported by the fund, and it is expected that certification will play an important role in ensuring their environmental and social sustainability. Concessions over high-conservation-value natural forests in tropical areas are excluded from the scope of the fund. The fund will support sustainable forestry in several countries where levels of deforestation and forest degradation remain high, and it offers important socioeconomic, environmental and climate action benefits, including improved greenhouse gas sequestration, soil protection and strengthening of supply of a range of raw materials.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.