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WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 63,455,449.19
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 63,455,449.19
Water, sewerage : € 63,455,449.19
Signature date(s)
15/11/2017 : € 13,750,000
8/11/2015 : € 49,705,449.19
(*) Including a € 13,750,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2015
20140150
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Ministry of Water and Irrigation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 70 million (EUR 64 million)
USD 112 million (EUR 102 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project is located in the northwest of Jordan and involves the abstraction and treatment of 30 million cubic metres per year of water from the King Abdullah Canal (KAC) to supply the Zabda Reservoir in the City of Irbid (80km north of Amman). Its main components include the construction of an intake facility from the KAC, a treatment plant, pumping facilities and a transmission pipeline to convey the treated water from the treatment plant to the Zabda Reservoir on the western side of the City of Irbid.

The project responds to a pressing need in the Northern Governorates, which suffer from a significant water deficit, with added pressure from the influx of Syrian refugees. By bringing new water supply to the Northern Governorates, the project also addresses the area's vulnerability to climate change. The project forms part of the national water strategy aimed at optimising water distribution across the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) including public consultation is required under Jordanian legislation and will be carried out taking into account where possible the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The EIA will be submitted to the Bank for publication on its website. Proximity to protected areas shall also be verified during the EIA. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be prepared alongside the EIA and operationalise required mitigation measures. The Bank will verify the acceptability of the operation in terms of likely environmental and/or social impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63819000
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140150
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63826635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140150
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183741222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140150
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Data sheet
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: USD 126 million to improve drinking water availability and strengthen the electricity backbone network
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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