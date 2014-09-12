TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design and construction of premises for innovative companies, start-up incubators and research organisations in existing and new technology parks in Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.
The project aims to expand the promoter's network of science parks in Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.
The project concerns the construction of new buildings and may thus fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as an urban development project. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the decision of the local competent authority on whether or not an EIA is needed and the possible impact of the project on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and Birds Directive 79/409/EC).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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