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TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 7,140,000
Lithuania : € 12,860,000
Finland : € 20,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2014 : € 7,140,000
5/11/2014 : € 12,860,000
5/11/2014 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2014
20140133
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design and construction of premises for innovative companies, start-up incubators and research organisations in existing and new technology parks in Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.

The project aims to expand the promoter's network of science parks in Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the construction of new buildings and may thus fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as an urban development project. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the decision of the local competent authority on whether or not an EIA is needed and the possible impact of the project on protected flora and fauna (Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and Birds Directive 79/409/EC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III
Publication Date
18 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56107909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140133
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Finland
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III
Data sheet
TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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