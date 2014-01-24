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BERLIN FORSCHUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 350,000,000
Services : € 87,500,000
Education : € 262,500,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2014 : € 87,500,000
15/12/2014 : € 262,500,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Related public register
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG

Summary sheet

Release date
20 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2014
20140124
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BERLIN FORSCHUNG
LAND BERLIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to co-finance the city of Berlin's eligible investments in research performed by academic staff and scientists at universities, applied university colleges and public non-university research institutes, as well as capital expenditures by these institutions in the period 2014-2015.

The project aims at enhancing the quality and efficiency of the city's public science system and at augmenting academic research activities of the beneficiary institutions. The share of capital expenditure in the total eligible project cost is expected to be up to 25% with the remainder dedicated to research staff cost.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns current expenditure on public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting to materially change current R&D practices at these institutions. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Publication Date
12 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56476576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140124
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Publication Date
8 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72454847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140124
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Related public register
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Other links
Summary sheet
BERLIN FORSCHUNG
Data sheet
BERLIN FORSCHUNG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications