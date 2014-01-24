BERLIN FORSCHUNG

Summary sheet
The purpose of the project is to co-finance the city of Berlin's eligible investments in research performed by academic staff and scientists at universities, applied university colleges and public non-university research institutes, as well as capital expenditures by these institutions in the period 2014-2015.
The project aims at enhancing the quality and efficiency of the city's public science system and at augmenting academic research activities of the beneficiary institutions. The share of capital expenditure in the total eligible project cost is expected to be up to 25% with the remainder dedicated to research staff cost.
The project concerns current expenditure on public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting to materially change current R&D practices at these institutions. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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