DANFOSS RDI

Summary sheet
The project comprises the promoter's EU-based research, development and innovation (RDI) activity in its four divisions of power solutions, cooling, drives and heating. The activities will be carried out in the period 2015-18, mainly in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centre in Denmark (55% of the project cost), partly in Germany and France and in other EU countries.
The project will help to improve the performance of the promoter's products and equipment in the field of refrigeration and air conditioning, power electronics, heating solutions, commercial compressors and district heating/cooling. It will also strengthen the innovative capacity of the promoter in the internationally competitive market segment of climate and energy. Some of the expected benefits, particularly in terms of environmental impact, are energy efficiency and CO2 reduction.
The project RDI activities do not fall under any annexes of Directive 2011/92/EU will be carried out in existing already authorised facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed. The project, if successful, will have positive environmental effects leading to the introduction to the market of better performing and more environmentally friendly equipment that will replace less eco-friendly devices.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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