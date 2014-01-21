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DANFOSS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 17,500,000
Germany : € 45,000,000
Denmark : € 137,500,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 17,500,000
21/12/2015 : € 45,000,000
21/12/2015 : € 50,000,000
21/12/2015 : € 137,500,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANFOSS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20140121
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DANFOSS RDI
DANFOSS A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 537 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's EU-based research, development and innovation (RDI) activity in its four divisions of power solutions, cooling, drives and heating. The activities will be carried out in the period 2015-18, mainly in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centre in Denmark (55% of the project cost), partly in Germany and France and in other EU countries.

The project will help to improve the performance of the promoter's products and equipment in the field of refrigeration and air conditioning, power electronics, heating solutions, commercial compressors and district heating/cooling. It will also strengthen the innovative capacity of the promoter in the internationally competitive market segment of climate and energy. Some of the expected benefits, particularly in terms of environmental impact, are energy efficiency and CO2 reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project RDI activities do not fall under any annexes of Directive 2011/92/EU will be carried out in existing already authorised facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed. The project, if successful, will have positive environmental effects leading to the introduction to the market of better performing and more environmentally friendly equipment that will replace less eco-friendly devices.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANFOSS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANFOSS RDI
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63892763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140121
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
France
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANFOSS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
DANFOSS RDI
Data sheet
DANFOSS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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